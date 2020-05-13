Zlatan Surprises Longtime Friend with a Car Gift

Zlatan Surprises Longtime Friend with a Car Gift

Zlatan

Nigerian indigenous rapper, Zlatan Ibile, has left his childhood friend, Odum Louis speechless when he presented a Benz car to him as a birthday gift.

The Zanku originator shared photos and video clips of his friend who he also made the media director of his record label, receiving the automobile on his Instagram. Sharing the images, he captioned them; “The bedrock of friendship will never change from the art of not giving up on each other. It is a beautiful thing to do if both parties make it worth it irrespective of the distance. We have come a long way by virtue of this art. Through the times and tides, distance, and long spaces that may exist between us

 

