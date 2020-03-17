Zimbabwe Says CODVIT-19 Is God’s Punishment For Europe And The US

Zimbabwe’s defence minister has called coronavirus a “punishment” to the US and Europe for imposing sanctions on her country.

Oppah Muchinguri said at a rally in the northern town of Chinhoyi on Saturday that coronavirus is the work of God punishing countries who imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe

The us and EU imposed financial and travel restrictions against individuals and companies for what they say is a lack of progress in democratic and human rights reforms as well as restrictions on press freedoms.

She said the virus would teach US President Donald Trump that “he is not god”.

There are 167,860 coronavirus cases worldwide but Zimbabwe has not yet detected any cases.

