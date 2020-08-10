Zimbabwe Opposition Cries Out Over Govt’s Crackdown

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party MDC alliance says about 30 of its members have fled their homes for fear of being abducted.

The party has tweeted that some members were contemplating “moving their children to safer places”.

It adds that many are feared to being tortured or detained

Opposition supporters and activists called for anti-government protests towards the end of last month to decry economic mismanagement and corruption.

The government suppressed the protests by warning people to stay indoors and cracked down on solo protesters.

Those arrested have been charged with various offences that activists say have been fabricated to fall within the constitution.

