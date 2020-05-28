Zamfara Welcomes Almajiri Children, Stops Their Repatriation

Governor Bello Maitawalle of Zamfara state has said that Almajiri children from any part of the north are welcomed in the state.

He reversed the joint decision of governors in the north during a teleconference to repatriate all Almajiri children in their states to their states of origin, to contain Covid-19 spread in the region.

Maitawalle, according to the state director of media, public enlightenment and communications, Yusuf Gusau, says he will also not repatriate non-indigene Almajiri children from the state.

A committee earlier set up to handle the repatriation of Alamjiri children to their states of origin has been scrapped by the governor.

Maitawalle explains that he reversed the resolution of the northern governor’s forum, after listening to two Islamic scholars, Sheikh Abdullahi Dallah and Sheikh Bello Kanwa, when they paid him a Sallah homage at his country home in Maradun.

Thousands of Almajiri children are now being repatriated by northern state governors who had set an agenda of ridding the region of Almajirai education system.

