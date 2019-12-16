Zambia Asks US To Recall Its Ambassador Over Gay Case

Home Zambia Asks US To Recall Its Ambassador Over Gay Case

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

The president of Zambia Edgar Lungu says his government has asked the United States to withdraw its ambassador,

The president calls for the withdrawal of the diplomat for criticising the jailing of two men for being in a gay relationship.

The ambassador Daniel Foote said he was “horrified” last month when a judge sentenced the men to 15 years in prison.

He called on the government to review the case.

Mr Lungu said he did not want people like Mr Foote in the country.

He said he was waiting for a response from Washington.

Homosexual relationships remain illegal in Zambia under British colonial era laws.

 

READ ALSO]Kasali Wins Ogun Governorship Boxing Belt

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
December 2019
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2019 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account