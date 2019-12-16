Zambia Asks US To Recall Its Ambassador Over Gay Case

The president of Zambia Edgar Lungu says his government has asked the United States to withdraw its ambassador,

The president calls for the withdrawal of the diplomat for criticising the jailing of two men for being in a gay relationship.

The ambassador Daniel Foote said he was “horrified” last month when a judge sentenced the men to 15 years in prison.

He called on the government to review the case.

Mr Lungu said he did not want people like Mr Foote in the country.

He said he was waiting for a response from Washington.

Homosexual relationships remain illegal in Zambia under British colonial era laws.

