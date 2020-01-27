Yankasai Advises Ndigbo On 2023 Presidency

An elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakkasai, has asked Ndigbo to convince other Nigerians that they are ready for Nigerian presidency

He denies report in some quarters that there is a grand plot to deny the South East of the 2023 presidency

Yakassai, speaking to newsmen in Lagos on the side-line of a peace meeting by some northern and southern leaders, asks Ndigbo to work hard to produce a candidate who will be acceptable by other five Geo-political zones

He explains that allegation of a grand plot to deny Ndigbo the presidency does not hold water since the South West, South South And North had produced presidents since 1999.

 

