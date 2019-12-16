Xmas Carol: CAN Urges Abiodun Not To Betray Trust Of People

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked governor Dapo Abiodun and other elected officials in Ogun State not to betray the trust of people, who voted for them

The CAN president, Reverend Samson Ayokunle, gave the admonition in a sermon he delivered at the ogun state 2019 Christmas carol and service of nine lessons at the cultural centre, Kuto, Abeokuta

Reading from Mathew, chapter one, the can president enjoins the governor and other elected officials to always listening to the demands of the people in order to succeed

The governor taking the ninth lesson from Saint John, chapter one to 14, appreciated the presence of former President Obasanjo, Italode Alaba Alwson, Chief Doja Adewolu, former governors and Deputy Governors, traditional rulers and former speaker of the State House of Assembly

The governor’s Wife,Bamidele, read the first lesson, Deputy Governor Noimot Salako-oyedele (eighth lesson), speaker of the state house of assembly, Kunle Oluomo (seventh lesson), and the state Chief Judge , Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu (sixth lesson)

Secretary to the state Government, Tokunbo Talabi reads the fifth lesson, while head of service, Mrs Amope Chokor reads the fourth lesson)

Gospel singers, including the Ogun State Choir, the Remo and Yewa/Awori can choir, CAC good women Choir and Ayan Jesu Gospel singers offered special renditions.

 

