World Bank Says Nigeria’s Economy To Record 1% Growth In 2020

Home World Bank Says Nigeria’s Economy To Record 1% Growth In 2020

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

World Bank Says Nigeria’s Economy To Record 1% Growth In 2020

Nigeria’s economy is expected to grow by two point one percent this year, according to the World Bank prediction.

The bank made the prediction in its January global economic prospects.

Vice President of the bank, Cayla Pazarbasioglu, asks the federal government to initiate structural reforms that will boost the economy, saying Nigeria’s macro-economic framework is not conducive, given the multiple exchange rate, foreign exchange restriction and persistent inflation.

The global financial institution calls on improve on business climate local production and proper debt management to sustain growth.

Doing these, the bank says improving the economic policy will minimize the risk associated with the current debt profile in the country.

 

 

READ ALSO]Western Leaders Allege Iran Missiles Shot Down Ukranian Plane Kill

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account