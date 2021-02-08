Workers Join Protests Against Military Take Over

Workers across Myanmar have gone on a nationwide strike, as protests calling for the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and for democracy to be restored continue for a third day.

Thousands have gathered in Yangon and Mandalay, while water cannon was deployed in the capital Nay Pyi Taw.

The protesters include teachers, lawyers, bank officers and government workers. About a thousand teachers have been marching from a township in Yangon towards the Sule Pagoda in the heart of Myanmar’s main city.

Online, there were also calls asking workers to skip work to protest.

It comes a day after Myanmar saw its largest protest in more than a decade.

The military seized power in a coup after claiming without evidence that an earlier election was fraudulent.

Ms Suu Kyi and senior leaders of her National League for Democracy Party (Nld), including president Win Myint, have been put under house arrest.

