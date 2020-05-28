Workers Issue Strike Notice in Kano over Salary Deduction

The organized labour has issued a strike notice to Kano state government over slashing of May salaries of the state’s civil servants.

It gives the state government seven days to restore the cut in salaries.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had ordered a 20 per cent cut in the May salaries of workers to assist in footing Covid-19 bills.

Labour leaders at the end of an emergency meeting in Kano described the decision as abrupt without notification.

The state NLC chairman, Kabir Minjibir who reads the communique issued at the end of the meeting at a news conference in Kano, gives the state government 14 days to refund the workers.

He warns that workers in the state public service will embark on strike as from June 15 if the 20 per cent cut in salaries is not returned to workers.

