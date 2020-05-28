Workers Issue Strike Notice in Kano over Salary Deduction

Home Workers Issue Strike Notice in Kano over Salary Deduction

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , NEWS, , , 0

The organized labour has issued a strike notice to Kano state government over slashing of May salaries of the state’s civil servants.
It gives the state government seven days to restore the cut in salaries.
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had ordered a 20 per cent cut in the May salaries of workers to assist in footing Covid-19 bills.
Labour leaders at the end of an emergency meeting in Kano described the decision as abrupt without notification.
The state NLC chairman, Kabir Minjibir who reads the communique issued at the end of the meeting at a news conference in Kano, gives the state government 14 days to refund the workers.
He warns that workers in the state public service will embark on strike as from June 15 if the 20 per cent cut in salaries is not returned to workers.

 

READ ALSO]Wike Shuts Rivers NLC Secretariat Over New Wage Dispute

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
May 2020
S M T W T F S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

©2020 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account