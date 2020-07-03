Woman Jailed For Shop Breaking into a Shop

An Abeokuta chief magistrate court, in Ogun state, has sentenced a 34-year-old woman to three years imprisonment for breaking into a shop at Adedotun in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The woman, Afusat Lateef, who is an ex-convict, was jailed for stealing confectioneries from the shop last March 4.

The prosecutor, inspector Abolade Bukola, told the court that the convict, who is a mother of three, resides at Owode Egba.

She was convicted for conspiring with her 15-year-old son, who resides at Adatan area in Abeokuta to commit the offence of stealing.

The prosecutor said that the convict unlawfully broke into the shop of her victim about ten in the night and carted away biscuits, sweets, chewing gums and other confectioneries worth of N80,000.

The convict, according to the prosecutor, had committed the same offence of stealing twice at Ilaro in Yewa South Local Government Area in Ogun State.

The chief magistrate, I.O Abudu in her judgement, sentenced the convict to three years imprisonment, without an option of fine, for stealing and for being an ex-convict of the same offence.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE TO READ

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter