Woman Hacked To Death Over Alleged Stolen Phone

A 27 year old man has allegedly matcheted a 50 year old woman to death in Ijebu Ode during a dispute over a phone.

The suspect, Ejike Okata, attempted to escape to his hometown in the southeast region, immediately after allegedly killing his 50 year old victim, Adeyiba Oladipupo, last friday.

The suspect who hails from Ezza South Local government area of Ebonyi State, was arrested as he was about to bound a bus heading to Ebonyi State, by policemen who launched a manhunt for him.

Spokesman of the Ogun State police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, says the incident was reported to the Obalende police station in Ijebu Ode, after which police officers rushed to the scene of the murder.

The suspect, according to him, had escaped by the time policemen arrived the scene and had to track him to the bus station where he was arrested while about to board an Ebonyi State bound bus.

Police alleged that the suspect during interrogation accuses the woman of stealing his phone, adding that he cuts off her two hands while struggling with him over the cutlass he was holding.

Oyeyemi says the state police commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson had directed that the suspect be transferred to the criminal, investigations and intelligence unit at the state police command at Eleweran, Abeokuta.

