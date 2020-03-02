Woman Hacked To Death Over Alleged Stolen Phone

Home Woman Hacked To Death Over Alleged Stolen Phone

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

A 27 year old man has allegedly matcheted a 50 year old woman to death in Ijebu Ode during a dispute over a phone.

The suspect, Ejike Okata, attempted to escape to his hometown in the southeast region, immediately after allegedly killing his 50 year old victim, Adeyiba Oladipupo, last friday.

The suspect who hails from Ezza South Local government area of Ebonyi State, was arrested as he was about to bound a bus heading to Ebonyi State, by policemen who launched a manhunt for him.

Spokesman of the Ogun State police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, says the incident was reported to the Obalende police station in Ijebu Ode, after which police officers rushed to the scene of the murder.

The suspect, according to him, had escaped by the time policemen arrived the scene and had to track him to the bus station where he was arrested while about to board an Ebonyi State bound bus.

Police alleged that the suspect during interrogation accuses the woman of stealing his phone, adding that he cuts off her two hands while struggling with him over the cutlass he was holding.

Oyeyemi says the state police commissioner, Kenneth Ebrimson had directed that the suspect be transferred to the criminal, investigations and intelligence unit at the state police command at Eleweran, Abeokuta.

 

READ ALSO]Another Man Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account