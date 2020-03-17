Woman Docked For Attempting To Escape From Police Cell

A woman, who allegedly attempted to escape from a police cell where she was being held at Enugada police station in Abeokuta metropolis, has been arrested by the police.

The woman, Afusat Lateef, aged 34, was locked up in the cell for allegedly burgling a shop on Wednesday, last march 4, at Adedotun area of the city.

She was arraigned before an Abeokuta chief magistrate court, along with her 15 year old son, for allegedly attempting to escape from police custody and stealing.

The prosecutor, Abolade Bukonla, told the court that the woman attempted to escape from police custody by breaking the metal handcuffs on her hands and the ceiling of the police cell.

In the process, the prosecutor said the woman damaged a 14 inches television set and the ceiling of the police station.

Items recovered from the mother, according to the prosecutor, include a purse containing different types of key and padlocks, iron bar, scissors, a sack containing biscuits, sweets, chewing gum and other confectioneries worth of 80,000 naira.

The son was arrested when she came to visit his mother in the police custody, during which he was interrogated and confessed that he followed his mother to burgle the shop.

The boy claimed that he fled from the scene of the crime when he observed that someone was heading towards them, which led to the arrest of his mother.

The son pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing, while his mother pleaded not guilty to the charge of stealing, but admitted to attempting to escape from the police custody.

The chief magistrate, I.O Abudu, in her ruling, found the 15 year old boy guilty and ordered him to be remanded at the booster training institute at Adigbe in Abeokuta for two years to acquire a skill.

The chief magistrate refused to grant the bail plea of the woman and ordered her to be remanded at the correctional centre

The case has been adjourned till April 26 for further hearing..

