Wike Wants Soldiers Attached To Policticians Withdrawn

feel free to call us    Studio Lines: 08107860000, 0701132 7096 Others: 08022514366, 08033943014      info@rockcityfmradio.com

, , CRIME, POLITICS, Security, 0

Governor Onyesom Wike of Rivers State has asked the new army chief of staff to withdraw troops attached to politicians

The governor says that his proposal will free the affected troops to join their colleagues to fight armed bandits and insurgents

Wike made the call while receiving the army chief, Leuitenant General Ibrahim Attairu at the Rivers State government house in Port Harcourt

He also urges the new army chief not to engage in politics, in order to make a difference and reposition the army According to the governor, Nigerians are no longer afraid of soldiers as in the past due to their exposure to politics

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Troops Foil Fresh Kidnap At Kaduna Airport And Secondary School

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

March 2021
S M T W T F S
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728

CONTACT US

Do you have any request or enquiry? Do not hesitate to send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2021 RockcityFM The Voice of the People

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account