Wike Wants Soldiers Attached To Policticians Withdrawn

Governor Onyesom Wike of Rivers State has asked the new army chief of staff to withdraw troops attached to politicians

The governor says that his proposal will free the affected troops to join their colleagues to fight armed bandits and insurgents

Wike made the call while receiving the army chief, Leuitenant General Ibrahim Attairu at the Rivers State government house in Port Harcourt

He also urges the new army chief not to engage in politics, in order to make a difference and reposition the army According to the governor, Nigerians are no longer afraid of soldiers as in the past due to their exposure to politics

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Troops Foil Fresh Kidnap At Kaduna Airport And Secondary School

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter