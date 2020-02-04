Wike Shuts Rivers NLC Secretariat Over New Wage Dispute

Rivers state government has sealed up the state secretariat of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Port Harcourt.

The organized labour and Governor Onyesom Wike had been at the loggerheads over the payment of the new national minimum wage to civil servants on the state government payroll.

But the state bureau for special duties says the secretariat was sealed up to allow for structural integrity tests.

Chairperson of the state NLC, Beatrice Itubo, however says the secretariat was sealed up because of the dispute over the modalities adopted by the state government in implementing the new wage.

She explains that the new wage paid by the state government did not reflect new wage or the principle of collective bargaining.

The governor who had threatened to deal with labour leaders over the issue, had accused them of being used by opposition politicians to cause confusion in the state.

