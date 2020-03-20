Why Petrol Still Sells For N145 Per Litre-NNPC

Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has explained why only its filling stations are selling petrol at the new pump price of n125 per litre

NNPC group managing director, Mele Kyari says private filling stations are yet to start selling at the new price because they are still selling old stock of the product

In the case of NNPC filing stations, Kyari says the corporation could recover the differences between the old pump price and the new one

The NNPC boss says he is optimistic that AJJ retailers will soon begin selling at new price, because of the market forces which will compel them to stop selling at n145 per litre

President Buhari approved a cut in the pump price of n45 per litre to n25 to reflect the falling price of crude oil in the world market

 

