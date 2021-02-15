WHO Worried Over Resurgence Of Ebola In West Africa

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern over the resurgence of Ebola in West Africa and activated response efforts.

WHO’s regional director Matshidiso Moeti said the agency was “ramping up readiness”.

Guinea’s health ministry declared an Ebola outbreak on Sunday.

The government has set up a treatment centre in Goueké town in the south-east where the cases were reported.

Officials said newly developed vaccines would be acquired through the WHO. Meanwhile health officials in Congo confirmed a third new case of Ebola in the eastern part of the country on Friday

