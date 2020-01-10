Western Leaders Allege Iran Missiles Shot Down Ukranian Plane Kill

Western Leaders Allege Iran Missiles Shot Down Ukranian Plane Kill

Western leaders say that evidence suggests an Iranian missile brought down a Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed near Tehran, possibly in error

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had received intelligence from multiple sources indicating that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, adding that it was possible that this was unintentional.

The leaders of Canada and the UK called for a full and thorough investigation into the crash, which killed all 176 people on board.

Iran has ruled out a missile strike by its air defences.

The crash came just hours after Iran carried out missile strikes on two airbases housing us forces in Iraq.

Meanwhile, Newsweek quoted US and Iraqi officials as saying they believed the aircraft was hit by a Russia-built TOR M-1 surface-to-air missile system.

 

