WAEC Worried Over Integrity of Supervisors Monitoring SSCE Exams

West African Examination Council (WAEC) has said that its major headache in the conduct of its Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSCE) in Nigeria are the supervisors and invigilators

According to WAEC, most of the invigilators and supervisors often compromise on the examination guideline and allow candidates to enter examination halls with electronic devices, including smartphones

WAEC head of national office, Patrick Aregha, explains that WAEC does not have adequate staff to supervise the examination, and had to depend on teachers nominated by education ministries

Aregha spoke on the issue while accompanying the education minister, Mallam Adamu Adamu to inspect some schools participating in the ongoing WAEC examination in Abuja

He dismisses report that the questions papers of the ongoing WAEC leaked, saying what happened was collusion between some unscrupulous WAEC supervisors and candidates in the examination hall

He explains that they always screenshot the questions papers as soon as they arrived at the examination centres and send them to designated what-asap, before the take-off of the examination

