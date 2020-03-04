WAEC Releases 2020 Private Candidates WASSCE

West African Examination Council (WAEC) has released the results of the 2020 West African senior secondary certificate examination for private candidates.

An estimated 12,395 candidates registered for the examination, but only 12 thousand and 75 wrote the examination.

National head of WAEC in Nigeria, Olu Olanipekun, announcing the results at a news conference in Lagos, says 3,892 of the candidates obtained credits in five subjects and above, including English language and Mathematics.

Also, 5,251 candidates got credits and above in five subjects, while 6,713 others receive credits in four subjects and above.

Olanipekun also says that the results of 548 candidates are being withheld for examination malpractices.

 

