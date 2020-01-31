W.H.O Finally Declared Coronavirus Global Emergency

Home W.H.O Finally Declared Coronavirus Global Emergency

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

The new coronavirus has been declared a global emergency by the world health organization, as the outbreak continues to spread outside China.

Who Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the main reason for this declaration is not what is happening in china but what is happening in other countries

Speaking at a news conference in Geneva, Dr Tedros described the virus as an “unprecedented outbreak” that has been met with an “unprecedented response”.

He praised the “extraordinary measures” Chinese authorities had taken, and said there was no reason to limit trade or travel to China.

The concern is that it could spread to countries with weaker health systems.

Meanwhile, the US has told its citizens not to travel to china.

At least 213 people in the china have died from the virus, mostly in Hubei, with almost 10,000 cases nationally.

The WHO said there had been 98 cases in 18 other countries, but no deaths.

Most international cases are in people who had been to Wuhan in Hubei

 

READ ALSO]Three Robbers To Die In Osun

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account