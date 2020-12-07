Vigilante Foils Robbery Attack On Hospital

Local vigilance groups have foiled a robbery attack on a hospital in Ubiaja in Edo State

The leader of the robbery gang was shot dead, and three members arrested by the vigilance group

The armed robbers on Sunday morning had attacked Ogbeide Medical Centre in the town, robbing patients and their relatives

The vigilance group engaged the robbers in a shootout, and overpowered them

One of the armed robbers arrested was one of those who escaped from the Benin prison during the EndSars protests The state police commissioner, Johnson Kokumo, thanked the vigilance group for their bravery.

