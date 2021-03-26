Varsity Student Commits Suicide

A 27 year old 200 level student of Federal University, Otuoke, has committed suicide over poor academic performance

Arikekpar lucky is a student of history and diploma, in the faculty of humanity and social sciences

He, was found on Monday morning hanging himself with a rope tied to a ceiling fan in his room, locking the door and windows

He left behind a suicide note, in which he complained about pressures from relatives which forced him to take his life The university’s Public Relations Officer, Mercy Ekort, confirming the incident, says members of the family had retrieved the body of the student

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Man Commits Suicide In Jos Over Mounting Debts

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter