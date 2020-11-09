Varsity Final Year Student Drowns In Hotel Swimming Pool in Delta

A final year law student of delta state university has drowned in a swimming pool in Asaba, the state capital

The student, Jeoffrey Omtseyi drowned in the swimming pool in the hotel located at the neighbouring Irri community in the Isoko south local government area

President of the university student’s union government, o. Innocent, says that they are not convinced by the explanation of the police and the hotel authorities on the circumstances leading to the drowning of the student

For instance, the SUG president says it is ridiculous for an Ijaw boy to drown in a two feet swimming pool

But the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Ifoghale Amata, is pleading with the students to remain calm and allow police to do their work Spokesman of the state police command, Onome Onovwakpoeya, says the incident is still being investigated

