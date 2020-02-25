Various Stakeholders Want Ogun Amotekun Corps To Carry Arms

Various stakeholders have insisted that personnel of the proposed Amotekun corps in Ogun State must be allowed to carry arms during operations.

Their position was strongly opposed by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) which says that proposed Amotekun corps should not be allowed to carry arms.

The NSCDC state commandant, Ahmed Abolurin, states the position of the corps at a public hearing organized by the Ogun State house of assembly on the Ogun State security network and Amotekun corps in Abeokuta.

The NSCDC commandant explains that the proposed Amotekun corps is a community based security outfit and should concerns itself with intelligence gathering on suspected criminals for police and other security agencies.

The position was rejected by stakeholders, including the Agbekoya group, hunters association, Yoruba world congress, Amotekun support group, Ogun State so-safe corps, the vigilante service of Nigeria and Ogun State Muslim Council.

They argue that the proposed Amotekun corps should be allowed to carry arms.

A representatives of the Ijebu Ode based justice development and peace commission, Bunmi Ekundayo in her own submission wants all the personnel of the proposed Amotekun corps to undergo psychiatric test before they could carry arms.

The speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, promises that the various suggestions at the public hearing will be collated and forwarded to the attorney generals of the South West, before the passage of the bill.

