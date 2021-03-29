Vanguard Pharmacy Open Another Branch In Abeokuta

Vanguard Pharmacy Limited, a one shop for pharmacy, veterinary, supermarket and bakery, has opened its second branch in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, and sixth in Nigeria
The new branch in Abeokuta opened last Saturday, along MKO Abiola way, Vanguard pharmacy bus stop, Ijeun Titun, and is now operational
Vanguard pharmacy offers quality medications, pharmaceutical products and services, as well as health checks
It also sells livestock drugs and vaccines, pet food and accessories, and agrochemicals, as well as groceries, lifestyle products, toiletries, fresh breads and household items
The new Abeokuta branch increased to six the number of outlets of vanguard pharmacy in Nigeria
