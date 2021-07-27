Vaccine Scarcity As Cholera Spreads

There is a shortage of vaccine to cope with the spread of cholera which has killed 526 persons since January nationwide

Federal ministry of health on Monday, says that only Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency has vaccine sourced from the World Health Organization (WHO)

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update on the disease says it is working with international partners to secure the vaccine

The cholera death toll increased by over 61 per cent within a three-week period, bringing the total number of deaths from 325 to 526

According to NCDC, the 526 deaths recorded were in Abuja and 17 states, including Bayelsa, Benue, Kogi, Sokoto, Gombe, Delta, Cross River, Kebbi, and Nasarawa states Others are Plateau, Bauchi, Kaduna states and federal capital territory

