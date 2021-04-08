Uzodinma Exonerates IPOB From Tuesday’s Attacks In Imo

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has said the Tuesday’s attacks on the headquarters of the state police command and custodial centre in Owerri, were not carried out by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

The immediate past inspector general of police, Mohammed Adamu had fingered fighters of IPOB as carrying out the attacks

But governor uzodinma on a television programme, says those who carried out the attacks were recruited from outside the state, by some politicians in the state

The governor says investigations had revealed how the politicians paid the hired hoodlums and their meeting places

According to the governor, security agencies are working on the information He claims that the agenda of the politicians who sponsored the attacks was to create a national crisis, adding that some of those who carried out the attacks had been arrested and had made confessional statements

