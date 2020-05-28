Utaka Appointed As Montpellier’s Coach

Montpellier have appointed their former player, and a former super eagles player, as coach of their under 19 team.

 

The 38-year-old returns to stade de la mosson with the ambition of earning his coaching badge in the ligue 1 club’s youth set-up.

 

Utaka spent two-and-a-half years at Montpellier between 2011 and 2013, and he helped la paillade win their first-ever top-flight title in the 2011-12 season

 

The former super eagles attacker had a nomadic playing career across Nigeria, Egypt, Qatar, France, England and Turkey before retiring from football in 2018.

 

Utaka was the top scorer in the 1999-00 Egyptian premier league season with 17 goals to his name.

