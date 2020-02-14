US Senate Reduces Trump’s Powers To Wage War Against Iran

US President Donald Trump’s ability to wage war on Iran without congressional approval has been limited in a senate bill passed by his fellow republicans.

The Iran war powers resolution was approved by a vote of 55-45 – hours after Mr Trump warned that it would make America less safe from Iran.

The resolution requires Mr Trump to remove troops who are engaged in hostilities with Iran unless congress declares war or passes a resolution allowing the specific use of force.

The house passed a version of the bill in January, after Mr Trump ordered the killing of a top Iranian general.

Mr Trump is expected to veto the bill once it reaches the white house.

On Thursday eight republicans bucked the president’s party, which has a majority in the senate, to vote in favour of forcing Mr Trump to consult with congress before conducting military operations against Iran.

