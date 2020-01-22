US Senate Adopts Rules for Impeachment Trial Of Trump

US Senate Adopts Rules for Impeachment Trial Of Trump

The US senate has adopted ground rules for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial after nearly 13 hours of debate on the first day.

Democrats sparred with white house lawyers over what would constitute a fair trial, while republicans blocked their attempts to call new evidence.

The trial is resuming today with arguments by democrats, to be followed by the defence and questions.

Mr Trump who is the third us president to undergo an impeachment trial is charged with abuse of power and obstructing the congressional inquiry.

Mr Trump is being put on trial after being impeached last month by the democratic-led House of Representatives.

But the Senate, which is controlled by his fellow republicans, is not expected to convict and remove him from office.

Under the trial rules adopted, opening arguments will begin later on Wednesday, with each side being given up to 24 hours to lay out their case, over three days.

 

