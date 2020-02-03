US, Nigeria To Sign Deal On Abacha Loot Repatriation

Home US, Nigeria To Sign Deal On Abacha Loot Repatriation

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

The US and Nigeria are to sign an agreement on the repatriation of 321 million dollars looted by former military ruler, General Sani Abacha, from the island of new jersey

The agreement is to be signed during a three day meeting of the US-Nigeria bi-national commission in Washington D.C

Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, departed Abuja on Sunday for the meeting

He was accompanied by the national security adviser and the defence minister

Others in his entourage are ministers of foreign affairs, trade, industry and investments and humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development

The 321 million dollars loot, according to Malami, is to be spent on three legacy projects including the second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kano roads

The fund is expected to be repatriated within three months.

 

READ ALSO]Community Police: Police Await Further Directives

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account