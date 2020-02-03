US, Nigeria To Sign Deal On Abacha Loot Repatriation

The US and Nigeria are to sign an agreement on the repatriation of 321 million dollars looted by former military ruler, General Sani Abacha, from the island of new jersey

The agreement is to be signed during a three day meeting of the US-Nigeria bi-national commission in Washington D.C

Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, departed Abuja on Sunday for the meeting

He was accompanied by the national security adviser and the defence minister

Others in his entourage are ministers of foreign affairs, trade, industry and investments and humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development

The 321 million dollars loot, according to Malami, is to be spent on three legacy projects including the second Niger Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan and Abuja-Kano roads

The fund is expected to be repatriated within three months.

