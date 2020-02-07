US Kills Another Al-Qaeda Leader

The United States has killed the leader of Al-qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula

President Donald Trump said Qasim Al-Raymi, who has led the jihadist group since 2015, was killed in a US operation in Yemen

The jihadist leader took over the leadership after his predecessor was killed by a US drone strike.

Aqap was formed in 2009 from two regional offshoots of Al-qaeda in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, with the goal of toppling us-backed governments and eliminating all western influence in the region.

Raymi was a trainer at an Al-qaeda camp in Afghanistan in the 1990s.

He travelled to Yemen in 2004, where he was imprisoned for five years in connection with a plot to attack five foreign embassies in the capital.

