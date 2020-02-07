US Kills Another Al-Qaeda Leader

Home US Kills Another Al-Qaeda Leader

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

The United States has killed the leader of Al-qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula

President Donald Trump said Qasim Al-Raymi, who has led the jihadist group since 2015, was killed in a US operation in Yemen

The jihadist leader took over the leadership after his predecessor was killed by a US drone strike.

Aqap was formed in 2009 from two regional offshoots of Al-qaeda in Yemen and Saudi Arabia, with the goal of toppling us-backed governments and eliminating all western influence in the region.

Raymi was a trainer at an Al-qaeda camp in Afghanistan in the 1990s.

He travelled to Yemen in 2004, where he was imprisoned for five years in connection with a plot to attack five foreign embassies in the capital.

 

READ ALSO]Deadly Typhoon Hit Phillipines, Forcing Thousands To Flee

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account