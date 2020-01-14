US Expels 21 Saudi Military Cadets After Gun Attack

Twenty-one members of the Saudi Military are being expelled from the US after a cadet carried out a mass shooting at an air base last month.

The servicemen are not accused of aiding the 21-year old Saudi air force lieutenant who killed three sailors and wounded eight in the 6 December attack..

But Theus Attorney General, William Barr said 17 of the expelled cadets were found to have possessed online terrorist material.

He adds that fifteen, including some of the 17 who possessed online terrorist material, had indecent images of children

The Attorney General said he had asked apple to unlock two Iphones that belonged to the gunman, who was killed by police in the attack.

The gunman fired a bullet into one phone in an effort to destroy it, Mr Barr said, but FBI investigators were able to restore the device.

Training for Saudi servicemen was put on hold in the US after the attack.

