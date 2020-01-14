US Expels 21 Saudi Military Cadets After Gun Attack

Home US Expels 21 Saudi Military Cadets After Gun Attack

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

US Expels 21 Saudi Military Cadets After Gun Attack

Twenty-one members of the Saudi Military are being expelled from the US after a cadet carried out a mass shooting at an air base last month.

The servicemen are not accused of aiding the 21-year old Saudi air force lieutenant who killed three sailors and wounded eight in the 6 December attack..

But Theus Attorney General, William Barr said 17 of the expelled cadets were found to have possessed online terrorist material.

He adds that fifteen, including some of the 17 who possessed online terrorist material, had indecent images of children

The Attorney General said he had asked apple to unlock two Iphones that belonged to the gunman, who was killed by police in the attack.

The gunman fired a bullet into one phone in an effort to destroy it, Mr Barr said, but FBI investigators were able to restore the device.

Training for Saudi servicemen was put on hold in the US after the attack.

 

READ ALSO]France, Sahel Nations Reach New Deal To Fight Jihadists

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
January 2020
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account