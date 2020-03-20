US California Issues Stay-At-Home Order To Stay At Home Over Covid 19

The US state of California has issued a “stay at home” order to residents as it tries to stem the march of the coronavirus across the most populous US state.

Governor Gavin Newsome told Californians they should only leave their homes when necessary during the pandemic.

He earlier estimated more than half of the 40 million people in his state would contract covid-19 in just the next two months.

The virus has claimed 205 lives in the US and infected more than 14,000.

Globally nearly 250,000 patients have tested positive for the respiratory illness and more than 10,000 have died.

Earlier this week Nevada said non-essential businesses should close for 30 days.

