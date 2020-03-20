US California Issues Stay-At-Home Order To Stay At Home Over Covid 19

Home US California Issues Stay-At-Home Order To Stay At Home Over Covid 19

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Trump Unveils Long Awaited US Middle East Peace Plan

The US state of California has issued a “stay at home” order to residents as it tries to stem the march of the coronavirus across the most populous US state.

Governor Gavin Newsome told Californians they should only leave their homes when necessary during the pandemic.

He earlier estimated more than half of the 40 million people in his state would contract covid-19 in just the next two months.

The virus has claimed 205 lives in the US and infected more than 14,000.

Globally nearly 250,000 patients have tested positive for the respiratory illness and more than 10,000 have died.

Earlier this week Nevada said non-essential businesses should close for 30 days.

 

READ ALSO]Dapo Advocates Petroleum Sector Deregulation

 

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

RockCity FM Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
March 2020
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

New Report

Close

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account