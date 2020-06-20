Google Drive makes it easy to store and access your files online in the cloud, allowing you to access them from any computer or mobile device with an Internet connection. these files can be shared with anyone using links or their emails, you have control over your files i.e you will be able to specify who can view, edit and comment on any of the files.

This service is free with 15GB Cloud storage access for anyone with a google account. That means that you need to have a google account to be able to use Google Drive.

Without further or do let’s get started.

Uploading From A Computer

Sign in to google account

Click on the Dotted App Button on the Top Right-Hand Side of the Screen

Then Select Drive from the Listed Options

On the Sidebar around the Left side of your Screen, Select New File

Then Click File UpLoad

Once your file is uploaded you will get a notification on the bottom right side of the screen

Right-Click the file name on the Screen The select Get “Sharable Link”

Below the file link click on the Restricted dropped to chang to “Anyone with the link”

Finally, click on “copy link” beside the link to copy it.

Uploading From A Mobile Device

This is similar to the one above, online to make sure we have the App download on our device from Playstore for Android OS and AppStore for the IOS.

