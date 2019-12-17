Uniabuja Sacks Professor Over Sex Scandal, Another For Misconduct

University of Abuja has sacked two professors for his alleged misconduct.

One of them, Professor Adeniji Abiodun of the department of animal science was sacked for his involvement in an alleged sexual scandal with a female student.

The other, Professor Agaptus Orji of the department of science and environmental education was dismissed for allegedly falsifying academic records, aiding and abetting examination fraud, as well as fraud, corruption and dishonesty.

Spokesman of the university, Habib Yakoob, in a statement says the institution’s governing council took the decision at a meeting last December 11 and 12.

Two other senior lecturers, according to him, were demoted for misconduct.

They include Doctor Robert Dayai of department of science and environmental. education and Mr Gana Deefian of the department of animal science.

