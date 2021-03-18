Unclaimed Driver Licence Pile Up In Abeokuta- FRSC

Hundreds of unclaimed driver licences are now piling up at the office of the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS), at Oke Mosan, in Abeokuta

Most of the unclaimed licences belong to applicants who have been issued with temporary driver licences since last year

The State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Ahmed Umar, who made this known, says 9,108 of such driver licences are waiting to be collected at the OGIRS office

Umar, speaking to Rockcity Fm correspondent, Yemi Eniola, says most of the unclaimed driver licences have expired, following the refusal of their owners to pick them up

the FRSC commander says the unclaimed driver licences belong to those who applied since early 2020 till February this year, most of whom who often tell FRSC officers, when stopped on the highways, that they are yet to be issued with permanent licences

He expressed concern at the attitude of the affected motorists for not showing up to pick their driver licences despite short messages sent to them that their permanent licences were ready for collection

He urged all road drivers to go to the nearest licence centre to obtain their card because FRSC officials will not take it lightly with anyone presenting temporary card when their permanent cards are ready.

