UN Warns That Vaccine Alone Cannot Defeat Covid-19 Pandemic

UN secretary-general António Guterres has warned that vaccine alone cannot defeat the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Guterres gave the warning at a news conference in New York on Wednesday ahead of the UN general assembly high-level week starting on Monday.

According to the UN scribe, many pin their hopes on a vaccine, but warns that a vaccine alone cannot solve this crisis

The warning comes as the world eagerly awaits a vaccine to defeat the pandemic, which the UN chief said had reached the “grimmest of milestones”. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no fewer than 29.4 million confirmed cases, including 931,321 deaths, according to the world health organisation.

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter