Umar Sadiq Opens Goal Scoring For New Club

Former Nigeria under 23 international, Umar Sadiq opened his goalscoring account for the 2020-2021 season as Partizan Belgrade thrashed Javor Ivanjica 4-0 on Sunday night

Sadiq opened the scoring in the 13th minute and made it 2-0 with the pick of the goals five minutes later after a goalkeeping error from Dorde Lazović.

The strike was reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo’s brilliant finish against Rayo Vallecano in February 2012.

Including his hat-trick in November 2019, the Rio Olympics bronze medallist has now netted five goals against the club based in Ivanjica , representing 35.7 percent of his goals in the Super Liga

