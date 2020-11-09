Umahi Worried Over IPOB’s Agenda, Says It May Cause another Civil War

Chairman of south east governor’s forum, Dave Umahi, has asked Ndigbo to beware of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)

The governor warns that IPOB if not checked, could plunge Igboland into another civil war that it is not prepared for

Umahi spoke on the issue after a meeting of south east leaders with Governor Onyesom Wike at the rivers state government house in Port Harcourt

Wike has ordered a clampdown on IPOB supporters in Oyigbo part of the state, following their alleged killing of six soldiers and four policemen, as well as destruction public and private properties during the Endsars protests

Umahi expresses concern that ipob was reported to be foisting its flags in Benue and rivers states on the ground that they were part of the proposed Biafra republic Ndigbo leaders, according to him, opposed the agenda of IPOB, and will not support its claims.

