Ebonyi State

Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, has ordered police and army to take over two communities which had engaged themselves in bloody clashes over a disputed land

The governor, in a statement by the information commissioner, Uchenna Orji, directs troops and policemen to immediately restore law and order to Isinkwo-Ukanu and Abaomege communities in Aniocha Local Government Area

Umahi says the state government will not allow youths in the communities to continue taking the law into their hands over the disputed land

He announces the takeover of the disputed land with effective from last June 6.

The governor also directs the land and survey commissioner to acquire the land for the state government

 

