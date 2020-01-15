UK Wants Trump Deal To Replace The Disputed Iran Nuclear Plan

UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson has said the Iran nuclear deal should be replaced with a “Trump Deal”.

Boris Johnson said he recognised US concerns that the 2015 deal was “flawed”, but there had to be a way of stopping Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

His comments came as the UK, France and Germany triggered a dispute mechanism in the deal after violations by Iran.

Iran has suspended all limits on its production of enriched uranium, which can be used to make reactor fuel but also nuclear weapons. It has said it is responding to sanctions reinstated by the US.

President Trump has described the 2015 deal as the worst deal ever negotiated, but speaking to the BBC, Mr Johnson suggested the UK would remain committed to it until the agreement was changed.

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry, though, suggested the Prime Minister and the foreign secretary were “not exactly on the same page”

