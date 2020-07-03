UK to Halt Quarantine for Travelers from Dozen Countries

UK to Halt Quarantine

People arriving in England from dozens of nations will no longer need to quarantine from 10 July

A full list of ‘low risk’ countries is set to be published today

France, Spain, Germany and Italy are among the countries that England is exempting from quarantine requirements from 10 July because of their reduced risk of coronavirus.

From next week, staff in English and welsh care homes will be tested weekly and residents every 28 days, after criticism of the government’s handling of the pandemic in social care

At a press conference later, prime minister Boris Johnson will urge the public in England to “act responsibly” when pubs and other businesses reopen on Saturday and social distancing rules are reduced

