UK Signs African Trade Agreement Ahead Of Brexit

The UK government says it has signed 11 trade agreements with African countries, just over a week before it officially leaves the European Union.

It is expected to unveil a new strategy for development in Africa later on Monday, which will focus more on infrastructure and trade.

At least a dozen African leaders are in London for a summit aimed at boosting the UK’S private sector investment on the continent.

UK businesses will also play a big role. They have already signed deals worth more than $7.8bn, with more expected during the summit.

