UK Says No Visa For Low Skilled Workers After EU Trade Talks

The UK has said that low-skilled workers from would not get visas under Post-Brexit immigration plans unveiled by the government.

It is urging employers to “move away” from relying on “Cheap Labour” from Europe and invest in retaining staff and developing automation technology.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the new system would mean “the brightest and the best will be able to come to the United Kingdom, after UK-EU free movement ends on 31 December.

Under the scheme, overseas workers who wanted to come to the UK would have to speak English and have the offer of a skilled job with an “approved sponsor”.

They would be awarded 50 points if they fulfill these criteria.

In total, immigrants would have to reach 70 points to be able to work in the UK, with points also being awarded for qualifications, the salary on offer and working in a sector with shortages.

