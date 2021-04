University College Hospital, Ibadan, has delivered its first triplets through vitro fertilization surgery

The historic operation lasted 46 minutes on Wednesday

The babies, according to hospital’s sources, weigh 1.4 kilogramme, 2.5 kilogramme and 2.4 kilogramme

The babies and their mother are said to be in good condition The hospital’s chief medical director, Professor Jesse Otegbayo, was excited over the feat

