UAE To Test Drones To Bust Cloud To Boost Rainfall

Drones that fly into clouds, giving them an electric shock to “cajole them” into producing rain, are about to be tested in the United Arab Emirates.

The country already uses cloud-seeding technology, dropping salt to encourage precipitation.

But with average rainfall in the UAE at just 100 millimetre per year, the country wants to generate more.

In 2017, the government provided $15m for nine different rain-enhancement projects. The project aims to change the balance of electrical charge on cloud droplets, explained Prof Maarten Ambaum, who worked on the project.

