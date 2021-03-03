Two Suspected Rubbers In Police Net for Robbing A Pastor

Two suspected armed robbers, including a woman, are now in police net in Ogun State for allegedly robbing a church pastor at Siun, near Abeokuta.

The suspects, Oshilaru Bidoun and Tolulope Oluwafemi allegedly robbed one pastor Godwin Ojerinde of God’s Will Praying Ground, Siun, in the Obafemi Owode local government area.

Spokesman of the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, says the two suspects with three others, armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, broke into the pastor’s house at about 3:15 am last February, 9.

During the operation, the suspects allegedly held the pastor and members of his family hostage, ransacked the house and stole one Pathfinder Jeep marked WDE-38-MM, one Samsung a20 handset and one Infinix Hotnote handset.

Oyeyemi says that after weeks of investigation by the police, the two suspects were arrested by police from Owode Egba divisional police headquarters, on a tipoff, during which they allegedly confessed that the jeep sold to some one at Ogere, was taken to the northern part of the country

The detectives tracking tracing the vehicle, managed to recover it at Mokwa in Niger State.

Oyeyemi says detectives are trailing other members of the robbery gang who are on the run

YOU CAN ALSO READ: Robbers Attack Police Patrol, Injure Corporal

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Leave this field empty if you're human:

Related

Please subscribe to our newsletter