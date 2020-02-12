Two Suspected Coronavirus Cases Detected In Nigeria, Tested Negative

Two persons have tested negative to coronavirus in Nigeria
The suspected cases were cleared after diagnosis in the country
Health minister, Doctor Osagie Ehanire, announces this at the Kano State Primary health summit at the Kano State government house in Kano
The minister assures that Nigeria has three well equipped centres to handle diagnosis of suspected case of the deadly disease that has killed more than one thousand people in China
World health organization has named Nigeria as one of the African countries prone to the spread of the disease because of its high volume of contacts with China
In the past days, passengers entering Nigerian airports had been subjected to screening for possible signs of the disease.
READ ALSO]North Joint Security Outfit Gets Massive Backing-Opinion Poll