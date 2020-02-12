Two Suspected Coronavirus Cases Detected In Nigeria, Tested Negative

Home Two Suspected Coronavirus Cases Detected In Nigeria, Tested Negative

Feel free to e-mail us : info@rockcityfmradio.com

Two persons have tested negative to coronavirus in Nigeria

The suspected cases were cleared after diagnosis in the country

Health minister, Doctor Osagie Ehanire, announces this at the Kano State Primary health summit at the Kano State government house in Kano

The minister assures that Nigeria has three well equipped centres to handle diagnosis of suspected case of the deadly disease that has killed more than one thousand people in China

World health organization has named Nigeria as one of the African countries prone to the spread of the disease because of its high volume of contacts with China

In the past days, passengers entering Nigerian airports had been subjected to screening for possible signs of the disease.

 

READ ALSO]North Joint Security Outfit Gets Massive Backing-Opinion Poll

DOWNLOAD THE ROCKCITYFM APP AND LISTEN LIVE

Please subscribe to our newsletter

Related Articles
0 Comments

Leave a Reply

Listen Live

Advertise With Rockcity FM
February 2020
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829

CONTACT US

We're not around right now. But you can send us an email and we'll get back to you, asap.

Sending

©2020 RockCity 101.9 FM. All rights reserved

News Categories

Need Help? Chat with us
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account